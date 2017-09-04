MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — An article about Hurricane Irma is being shared millions of times, but the article provides invalid information.

The article suggests the Hurricane could become greater than a category 5; however, Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls says there is no such thing as a category 6 hurricane. Additionally, the article claims it will reach winds up to 180 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center category 3, 4 and 5 are considered major but there is no category storm after that. During a category 5 hurricane “catastrophic damage will occur.”

If you don’t know where an article came from be skeptical.