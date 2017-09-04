Mobilians Closely Watching Irma

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – People along the Gulf Coast are paying close attention to Hurricane Irma and her path.

While it looks like the storm will turn away from the Gulf, people are still cautiously optimistic.

“I don’t think that there should be a panic. I think a panic is the worst thing that can happen. But they should be prepared,” said Josh Taylor.

A lot of people say they still have images of Harvey fresh on their minds. It serves as a reminder to be prepared in case a big does come to our section of the Gulf Coast.

“It could be anywhere. It could have been us,” said Tyler Anderson.

“People should pay more attention to this. People wait until the last minute. I do sometimes too. I’ve been here all my life but you know now as a homeowner and whatever I am keeping my eyes open on this stuff,” said Brad Flott.