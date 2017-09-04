Mobile Sheriff’s Deputies Serve 10,000 Meals to First Responders in Houston

By Published:
Courtesy: Mobile County Sheriff's Office

HOUSTON (WKRG) — A team of deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office continues to make an impact in the Harvey relief effort in Texas.

The sheriff’s office tweeted on Monday that it has served 10,000 meals to first responders in Houston.

News 5 was there last week when one of the sheriff’s office’s mobile response units left for Texas.

“We’ve been where they’ve been with our oil spill, hurricanes and things of that nature. We’ve had our backs against the walls before, and other agencies have come in and helped us. It’s time for us to give back, step up to the plate and go do what you have to do,” MCSO Cpl. Bradley Crenshaw told us when the team left.

 

 

