Missing Child Found Dead in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – On Monday, a child reported missing to the George County Sheriff’s Office was found deceased in Lucedale, Mississippi.

According to a release from GCSO, deputies were searching for a missing child early Monday morning when the child was found deceased.

At this time, deputies do not suspect foul play in the child’s death, but the discovery remains under investigation. The identity of the child has not been provided.

The incident occurred in the 16000 block of Highway 26 West in Lucedale near Highway 63 and Mercy Ministries Church.

Deputies from George County are asking everyone to keep the family of the child in your thoughts and prayers. If you have any information that might be helpful to law enforcement, please call (601) 947-4811.