Man Receives Over 300 Year Sentence for Child Porn

DINWIDDIE, Virginia (CNN) – A man in Virginia has been sentenced to more than 300-years in prison, after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

He’s a U.S. resident from Denmark, who found his victims on the so-called “dark web”.

Prosecutors say Henrick Styles had some disturbing downloads on several devices. The Denmark man, living in a Dinwiddie County home, was discovered by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in 2015.

“This is a man who has never been in trouble whatsoever, had a strong employment history and been off everyone’s radar and from what appears would be an outstanding citizen and then he comes in with 37 charges of possession of child pornography” said Meghan Campbell, Deputy Commonwealth Attorney.

Styles plead guilty to those 37 charges Friday morning, receiving more than 300 years in prison, but because of a plea deal he will only have to serve close to 25, depending on his behavior in prison. After that he will likely be deported, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Styles was tangled deep in the dark web. He was under the screen name Va Dad4yung – in chat rooms like Gaydads4sons where he struck up several conversations with underage boys.

The transcripts used at his hearing along with visual evidence, both pictures and vile videos.

Campbell said, “I argued to Judge Martin to look at the pics and faces of the young boys. This is not a victim-less crime. It’s huge and I think it sends such a powerful message that it’s not gonna be tolerated.”

The images that Styles downloaded on his computer appear to be boys living overseas.