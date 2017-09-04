Local Group Delivering Harvey Relief Donation to Texas

Related Coverage Coastal Response Center Volunteers Organizing Texas Relief

CODEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Another truckload of hurricane relief supplies is heading to Texas Monday from Mobile County. Organizers at the Coastal Response Center in Coden say their efforts to provide Texas relief have been a success.

The third truckload of supplies left the center Monday morning. They have worked hard to gather supplies and donations and they have also assembled small care packages of snacks and hygiene products. They hope this helps people hurting after Hurricane Harvey.

This started more than a week ago. It was organized by a group of Texas pipeline workers who live in South Mobile County. They said they didn’t want to go back empty handed, and this is their way of giving back.

“A lot of those people are not just coworkers there but they’re friends as well. We want to try and do as much as possible to help these people out. I’m sure they would do the same for us,” said pipeline worker Adam Bates.

They’ll continue collecting supplies until 2:00 p.m. Monday and from 9:00 am to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here are some of the items they’re looking for:

Box fans

Extension cords

Diapers & wipes (adult & baby)

Canned foods

Dry goods

Pet supplies (food/collars/leashes/pest repellant)

Allergy goods (gluten free/soy/dairy/peanut, etc.)

Razors

Deodorant