Kitten walking on highway rescued after traffic is shut down

Associated Press Published:

BOSTON (AP) — A kitten found walking in a busy Massachusetts highway tunnel has been rescued with the help of state police troopers who shut down traffic for it.

Police said Sunday on Facebook the kitten decided to “play a little hide and seek” in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston.

Sgt. Bob Dateo shut traffic down. The Animal Rescue League of Boston quickly rescued the kitten.

A trooper posted a photo of the wayward kitten on social media. A video taken by police shows the kitten walking along the side of the road as cars drive by.

This image provided by the Massachusetts State Police shows a kitten was spotted walking along the side of the road as cars drive by in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston, and was rescued by state police troopers who shut down traffic for it. The Animal Rescue League of Boston quickly rescued the kitten. Police say they need ideas on what to name the kitten. The kitten will be put up for adoption when it’s medically cleared. (Massachusetts State Police via AP)

Police say they need ideas on what to name the kitten.

The kitten will be put up for adoption when it’s medically cleared.

