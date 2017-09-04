Hurricane Irma Getting Stronger; What Now?

As of 1 pm today (Monday), Hurricane Irma is a dangerous category 3 storm bearing down on the Lesser Antilles island chain. Sustained winds are 120 mph.

Irma is in an area of low wind shear, evidenced by the well-defined eye, and it’s moving into warmer water. Those factors favor strengthening. Irma’s pressure is dropping, an indication that it is getting stronger now. It is likely that Irma will reach category 4 strength tomorrow, and remain a major hurricane through the end of the week and probably beyond.

Computer model forecasts are beginning to spread out, with the HWRF moving the system over Cuba, the Canadian model shows a path over the Bahamas to near the southern tip of Florida by Saturday, and the UKMET shows the northernmost solution, taking the center north of the Bahamas. Impacts on the United States mainland remain uncertain.

A complex weather pattern is developing over the southeastern US, and Irma is still more than 7 days away from Florida. All model forecasts show a hard turn to the north somewhere near Florida, but we can’t know yet if that will occur east of Florida in the Atlantic, directly over the Peninsula, or a little farther west in the Gulf of Mexico. Don’t put your faith in long-term model solutions right now. Anyone in hurricane-prone areas from our neighborhood to the Eastern Seaboard should make a hurricane plan. At this point, complete the preparations that we should have done at the start of hurricane season. If you are unclear about what that entails, we have a an all-encompassing article with a checklist in our WKRG.com Tropical Section. You can also view the First Alert Storm Team’s hurricane special Simple Safety.

John