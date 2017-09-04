Hurricane Irma: Florida Governor Urging Residents to Be Prepared

Published:

Florida Governor Rick Scott doesn’t want residents of his state to be caught flat-footed. On Sunday Scott issued a number of tweets urging Floridians to be ready for the wrath of Hurricane Irma. Among the messages from Scott: “encourage your loved ones to have a plan ahead of any potential storm.” He also tweeted:  “families should make sure their disaster supply kits are ready today.” It’s still too soon to know how the mainland United States may be affected. Irma’s expected to hit Puerto Rico Wednesday. Parts of Texas are reeling from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey, which dumped a record-setting 51-inches of rain.

