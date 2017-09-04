Florida’s Attorney General Opens ‘Price Gouging’ Hotline

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WKRG) — Attorney General Pam Bondi has opened a price gouging hotline for people to report any suspicion of price raising.

“Floridians need to prepare now and they should not be inhibited by unlawful price increases on supplies necessary to brace for a major hurricane strike–that is why I’ve activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline and encourage anyone who suspects price gouging to report it to my office by calling (866)-9-NO-SCAM,” said Attorney General Bondi. “By reporting suspected price gouging you can protect yourself and your fellow Floridians.”

State law prohibits extreme increases in the price of essential things like food, water, hotels, ice, gasoline, etc.

Violators risk penalties of $1,000 per violation and can reach up to $25,000 for multiple violations within a 24-hour period. Additionally, the state prohibits selling items without a proper license.