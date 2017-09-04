Crewmen From Mobile’s Barbara Mabrity are Assisting in Harvey Relief Efforts

By Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Crewmembers from Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity are assisting in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

On Monday September 4th they took navigation equipment and humanitarian supplies to Corpus Christi Texas.

“Following Hurricane Harvey our aids to navigation teams facilitated transportation and distribution of over $1.5 million in ATON hardware to reconstitute Sector Corpus Christi’s ATON infastructure,” said Lt. Cmdr. Singletary, Sector Corpus Christi ATON infastructure manager.

The Barbara Mabrity is from Mobile, Alabama.

 

