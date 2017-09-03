Viral Photo: Officer Says Goodbye To His K9 Partner

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut (WKRG) — A Connecticut photo is going viral for it’s emotional pull on people’s hearts.

Middletown Police Department in Connecticut shared on their Facebook page, photos of Officer Michael D’Aresta carrying his K9 partner, Hunter.

K9 Hunter has an aggressive form of Liver cancer and is being euthanized.

The photo caption reads, “Hunter and Officer D’Aresta have been such a huge part of our department the past ten years. Such a dedicated K-9 team. It will never be the same. Rest in Peace Hunter you’ve done well. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Michael D’Aresta and his family.”