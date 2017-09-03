Report: Fired Florida deputy didn’t follow up on reported sex crimes against children

Associated Press Published:

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) – A newspaper reviewing the case of a fired Florida deputy found he failed to begin even the most basic investigative steps in two dozen cases, including alleged sex crimes against children.

The Naples Daily News reports Sunday that Collier County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael McNeely never followed through on 24 of 35 cases assigned to him, the majority of which were sex crimes.

That includes the case of a man who confessed to another investigator that he shot cell phone video underneath a 15-year-old’s skirt as she waited in line at a store to pay for school supplies nearly two years earlier.

McNeely was assigned to the case and didn’t follow up.

The suspect couldn’t be prosecuted because he got rid of the phone about a year ago and the video no longer exists.

