RECALL: Southeastern Grocers Recall Country Fresh Products

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WKRG) — Southeastern Grocers have issued a voluntary recall for multiple produce products.

The following products are being recalled:

SEG Tri Pepper Dice – 3825911565 (6 oz. package)

SEG Stir Fry Vegetable – 3825911781 (10 oz. package)

SEG Fajita Blend – 3825911785 (12 oz. package)

SEG Vegetable Kabob – 3825977592 (23 oz. package)

These products are sold in BI-LO, Fresco y Mas, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores. The products have a “sell-by” ranging between August 12th and August 20th of 2017.

Southeastern recalled the products due to listeria concerns. No illnesses have been reported.

Anyone in possession of these products is asked to throw it away or return it for a refund.

Call (866) 946-6349 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with any questions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s