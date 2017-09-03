Protesters rally in Salt Lake after video of nurse’s arrest

Associated Press Published:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has endured growing wave of public criticism after body camera footage was released showing one of its officers arrest a nurse when she refused to allow officers to draw a patient’s blood.

The criticism continued Saturday night, as about 100 protesters shouted outside in the courtyard of the police department.

The protesters asked for the firing of Detective Jeff Payne who was shown on the video arresting University Hospital nurse Alex Wubbels on July 26.

Those who gathered at a Utah Against Police Brutality rally also called for more transparency from government officials.

Protesters chanted, “Acts of police brutality, not in our community,” and called for justice for Wubbels as they held signs declaring, “Hands off our nurses” and “Fire Detective Payne.”

