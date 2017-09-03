Gulf Strike Team Continues Harvey Relief Efforts

A Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team member from Mobile, Alabama, helps a puppy in a flooded neighborhood in Briar Forest, Texas, Aug. 30, 2017. The strike team crew worked alongside two Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston members and a flood punt team from Marine Safety Unit Paducah, Kentucky, to assist Texas residents affected by Hurricane Harvey. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson/Released)

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast Strike Team and other members of the National Strike Force are assisting the Coast Guard’s response to Hurricane Harvey.

Before Harvey made land fall, five members from the Gulf Strike Team were deployed to Sector Corpus Christi to assist in rescues.  Eleven members were later deployed after the hurricane down graded to a tropical storm. They took with them four boats and four all-terrain vehicles.

The Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team responds to rescue requests in the Houston metropolitan area, Aug. 30, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson/Released)

As of August 31, 2017, about 700 people have been saved by the National Strike Force and the Gulf Strike Team. Now that the flood water is beginning to recede, the focus is on the pollution and hazmat.

Petty Officer 2nd Class David Nelson, a member of the Gulf Strike Team, assists with search and rescue efforts in Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by U.S. Coast Guard/Released)

“We’re locating areas of concern with regards to pollution, including facilities or boats that are leaking oil, and contamination caused by the devastating flood,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jim Litzinger, head of operations for the Gulf Strike Team. “This is a timely, methodical process that we will see to the end.”

Petty Officer 1st Class Derek Weatherly, a member of the Atlantic Strike Team, assists with search and rescue efforts in Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by U.S. Coast Guard/Released)

Cmdr. JoAnne Hanson, the commanding officer of the Gulf Strike Team, stated, “We will be there to support the state of Texas and the entire Gulf Coast region for however long it takes to rebuild and restore.”

