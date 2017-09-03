Gulf Strike Team Continues Harvey Relief Efforts

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast Strike Team and other members of the National Strike Force are assisting the Coast Guard’s response to Hurricane Harvey.

Before Harvey made land fall, five members from the Gulf Strike Team were deployed to Sector Corpus Christi to assist in rescues. Eleven members were later deployed after the hurricane down graded to a tropical storm. They took with them four boats and four all-terrain vehicles.

As of August 31, 2017, about 700 people have been saved by the National Strike Force and the Gulf Strike Team. Now that the flood water is beginning to recede, the focus is on the pollution and hazmat.

“We’re locating areas of concern with regards to pollution, including facilities or boats that are leaking oil, and contamination caused by the devastating flood,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jim Litzinger, head of operations for the Gulf Strike Team. “This is a timely, methodical process that we will see to the end.”

Cmdr. JoAnne Hanson, the commanding officer of the Gulf Strike Team, stated, “We will be there to support the state of Texas and the entire Gulf Coast region for however long it takes to rebuild and restore.”