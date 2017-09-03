FHP Searching For Car Involved in Hit and Run

UPDATE: The identity of the woman that died after a vehicle accident has been released.

She is identified as 23-year old, Rebecca Summar of Benton, Arkansas.

Florida Highway Patrol officers are currently searching for the vehicle that fled the scene of the accident.

The suspects vehicle is a blue or black 2013 Toyota Prius with damage to the front-end of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. S. Ellis at 850-768-2427 or 850-873-7070.

BAY COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A 23-year old female was killed in a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 98 around 7:41 p.m. Saturday night.

Robert L. Smith, 52-years-old was traveling with a 23-year-old female passenger from Benton, Arkansas on U.S. Highway 98. A car pulled in front of Smith causing him to crash into

the car who then fled the scene. Smith and the female passenger were ejected from the car.

The female passenger landed in the roadway, where she was struck by a 2014 Lexus E5350 driven by 58-year old Jefferson Strong.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released pending notification of her family.

Smith was taken in critical condition to Bay Medical Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The vehicle that fled the scene has not been located.