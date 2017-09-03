Don’t Mess With Texas: TV Station Calls Out Trolls

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) —  A Houston news station, KHOU 11, is calling out ‘hateful’ people posting on their Facebook page.

On Saturday September 2, 2017 KHOU posted on their page, taking a stand for people who have “been through enough”.

The post reads, “We’ve all been through hell and high water and we’re all exhausted, but please be kind and respectful even if you disagree. We need to come together as one. For you trolls still spewing your hatefulness, take it elsewhere.  Or better yet, get off your couch and go help someone.  This is our FB community, and you’re not welcome here!” The post included a GIF saying, “ain’t no body got time for that.”

