Dangerous Driver Behind Bars Thanks to Local Citizens

MARY ESTHER, Florida (WKRG) — A reckless driver is behind bars thanks to a half dozen local citizens.

Timothy Brice Hebert of Destin was driving recklessly on Highway 98 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses say, Herbert hit a guardrail.

Larry Ashley, with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, says a half dozen citizens wasted no time calling to report the dangerous motorist.

Around 5:00 p.m. an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the silver Dodge Ram and made a traffic stop.

Hebert was in possession of Xanax and a syringe. He is charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.