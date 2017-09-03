Crestview Police Seek Assistance in Early Morning Apartment Shooting

CRESTVIEW, Florida (WKRG) — Crestview Police Department is asking for assistance in an early morning shooting.

Around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning at Holland Apartments at 564 West James Lee Boulevard a 19-year old black male was shot three to four times.

Crestview Police Department, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol arrived on the scene to find 19-year old Sharvel Pompey of Fort Walton Beach with multiple gun shot wounds. Pompey told officers he was assaulted by two white males and one white female inside apartment 141. Pompey escaped and called 911, but believed the suspects were still armed inside the apartment.

The Crestview SWAT Team conducted a breach after a failed attempt to make contact with the residence inside. A Crestview Canine confirmed there residence was empty and the suspects fled through a window.

Pompey was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in critical condition.

The Crestview Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating the three suspects in this case. While the two males involved are not know at this time, the Crestview Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 21 year old, white female, Jennifer Marie Hall, who is the tenant of Apartment 141, as she is wanted for questioning in the incident. It is believed that she may be considered Armed and Dangerous, or may be in the company of two unknown white males, who may be considered Armed and Dangerous,” says Tony Taylor, Chief of Police.

Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Jennifer Marie Hall is asked to call Crestview Police at (850) 682-2055.

Crestview Police advise people not to make direct contact with Jennifer Hall.