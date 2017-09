Orange County, FL (WKRG)

Authorities are looking for an 11-year-old girl out of Apopka, Florida and the man who may be with her.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Makayla Fischer, last seen in the area of 1400 block of Elderton Drive in Apopka. She was last seen wearing a light multi-colored tank top nightgown. Makayla also has maroon braids.The child may be in the company of Darrell Mills, who was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt tan shorts. –FDLE e-mail