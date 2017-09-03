Baxter completes $270 million expansion in eastern Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – An Illinois-based health care company has completed a $270 million expansion for a manufacturing facility in eastern Alabama.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Baxter Inc. increased the size of the Opelika facility to 400,000 square feet. Gov. Kay Ivey along with other state officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the facility’s expansion project on Tuesday.

Baxter makes dialyzers, used for people with end-stage renal disease to filter fluids and wastes through dialysis.

A plant manager of the Opelika site says the project broke ground in 2014 and added 230,000 square feet to the facility. The expansion is going to more than double the amount of employees at its facility.

There are 96 full-time permanent jobs the company already has filled and 90 more that will be added in the coming years.

