What to do if you find a stranded animal on the beach

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Alabama (WKRG) The Dauphin Island Sea Lab has provided a few guidelines on what to do if a sea creature is found stranded on the sand.

Here are some simple guidelines to follow:

-Never push the animal back into the water. Marine mammals typically strand due to sickness or injury.

-Pushing an animal back to sea increases stress levels, places the animal in additional danger from predators and could seriously injure the animal or yourself.

-Keep unnecessary people, pets and noise away from the animal.

-Do no leave the animal, it may not be able to keep itself upright.

-Try not to excessively touch the animal.

-Relieve pressure on fins and lungs by digging holes underneath them and filling with water.

-Provide shelter or repel wind to keep animal warm/cool.

-Keep blowhole free of obstruction

-Be careful around the mouth and tail area.

-Do NOT touch the area around the blowhole.

-Stay with the animal until expert help arrives

If a stranded animal is spotted on the beach, call for help at 1-877-WHALE-HELP.

For more information visit almmsn.disl.org.