Trump weighs pulling out of free trade deal with South Korea

Associated Press Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) – An American business lobbying group says President Donald Trump is considering triggering a withdrawal from a free trade agreement with South Korea.

That’s raising concerns about a move that could cause a fresh economic rift between allies at a moment of heightened tensions with a common foe, North Korea.

Trump acknowledges that he’s discussing the future of the agreement with advisers but isn’t saying much more than that.

The U.S Chamber of Commerce tells its members that the White House has alerted lawmakers that a notification of intent to withdraw could come as soon as Tuesday.

The chamber is calling on its members to lobby the administration to stay in the deal.

The administration has been in talks to make adjustments to the trade agreement with South Korea.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s