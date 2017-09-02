Trump weighs pulling out of free trade deal with South Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) – An American business lobbying group says President Donald Trump is considering triggering a withdrawal from a free trade agreement with South Korea.

That’s raising concerns about a move that could cause a fresh economic rift between allies at a moment of heightened tensions with a common foe, North Korea.

Trump acknowledges that he’s discussing the future of the agreement with advisers but isn’t saying much more than that.

The U.S Chamber of Commerce tells its members that the White House has alerted lawmakers that a notification of intent to withdraw could come as soon as Tuesday.

The chamber is calling on its members to lobby the administration to stay in the deal.

The administration has been in talks to make adjustments to the trade agreement with South Korea.

