HUMBLE, Texas (CNN) — A Texas family returned home to start cleaning up from Hurricane Harvey and got a big surprise.

A nine-foot alligator was hanging out under the dining room table.

They presume it came in with the flood waters.

The family called authorities, and soon the unwanted guest was on its way back to a more natural habitat.

Authorities say there have been quite a few animal encounters as the flood waters recede.