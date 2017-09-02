Pay With Your Face: World’s First Face Recognition Pay to Launch at KFC

(CNN)- Alibaba subsidiary Ant Financial is set to launch what it claims to be the world’s first facial-recognition-based payment system in a KFC store in Hangzhou, China. It allows users to pay for their meals by getting a face scan which will try to match with existing information in the users’ Alibaba payment account. This could mark a further step forward by the Chinese tech giant in the field of electronic payment, in which China is already leading the world. The growing use of facial-recognition technology also raises questions involving data privacy.

