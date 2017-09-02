Oaklawn Memorial Cemetery Getting Clearer

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

A neglected cemetery is getting a little love in Mobile this weekend. Volunteers spent this Labor Day Saturday laboring to get a handle on a mess. They’re putting a dent in a very big job. Volunteers meet at Oaklawn Cemetery Saturday morning to help clean out some areas of overgrowth. The effort was really started earlier this summer. Volunteers say they’ve been getting some help from Mobile County, Mobile City officials, and others. They’re getting a handle, on some of the vegetation. While some spots look much improved from where they were a few weeks ago other areas still have spots where you can’t see many of the headstones because of all the plant life that’s grown over the years. Volunteers say this place has value and meaning to the community and they want to see it preserved.

“Well the value of it is this is a historical location the other value is that these are loved ones we have not forgotten that we care about and that we love and we want to be able to come out and visit anytime and be able to show our kids and grandkids the life and legacy of this historic cemetery,” said Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin. They’re also taking pictures of headstones to help loved ones locate graves that have been lost over the years. This is a big job they can’t do all at once in one day but they’ll keep chipping away at it. Some of the volunteers are part of a group that wants to make sure the land is better managed.