Man Swims into Ocean Eluding Police; Shark Nearby

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (CNN) – Officials in North Carolina say a man tried to swim his way out of trouble by jumping into the ocean to flee from police.

But 20-year-old Zachary Kingsbury ended up with more than just the authorities on his tail.

In police drone video, you can see a shark swimming near him.

It happened after surf city police pulled Kingsbury over on Wednesday.

Officers say they saw illegal contraband in the car and asked Kingsbury to get out. That’s when he ran to the ocean and plunged in.

An hour later, Kingsbury was roughly 4-thousand feet out when the drone lost visual contact. He was arrested near a beach access later that night.