Lightning causes Florida apartment fire, displaces 38 people

Associated press Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – A lightning strike set a Florida apartment building on fire, forcing 38 people to evacuate.

Fire officials said the fire started Friday in Tampa and left 24 apartment units without electricity.

Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue said no one was injured in the fire, but the Red Cross was called to help find temporary housing for 31 adults and seven children.

