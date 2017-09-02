Junior League Mobile Collecting Donations

The Junior League of Mobile is doing their part to help in relief efforts.

At Junior League headquarters, their aim is to fill this semi.

“We’re not quite halfway through, but we’re making great progress,” says Amy Carpenter, Junior League 2017/2018 President.

It was donated by Anheuser Busch, one of many businesses in the area that have contributed to the Junior League of Mobile’s relief effort.

“They’ve done collections, AEU did a collection through their employees, we’ve got Get Air doing a promotion right now where you buy one, get a second hour free if you bring in a donated item,” Carpenter.

And these women are asking specifically for hygiene items—diapers for adults and children, feminine hygiene products, underwear for all ages in addition to cleaning and first aid supplies.

“It is nice to know that the items that we physically have gone and bought ourselves as members and for the community to know that we are putting it in this truck and it is going to go to Houston and we will know people affected,” says Interleague Liaison Krystle Hinton.

Hinton says while the money donated is much needed, it’s a different feeling buying actual items you know are going to make a difference.

“It’s kind of like you’re sending your heart away with this truck going to Houston knowing that all of our hard work is worth it, that it’s definitely worthwhile,” says Hinton.

They will continue collecting items on Tuesday and Wednesday during normal business hours at their headquarters at 57 North Sage Avenue. The truck will leave Thursday morning when hopefully the roads to Houston will be back open.