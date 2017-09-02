Coast Guard ATC Mobile Plays Major Role in Harvey Relief Effort

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile is acting as a staging area for Harvey relief efforts. Before heading to the Texas/Louisiana area, Coast Guard crews from all across the country are making a stop at ATC Mobile to pick up relief supplies.

The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued over 10,500 people. 1,050 Coast Guard members have already responded. Another 800 will deploy next week to relieve the crews already there.

“Just being part of a crew that is working to try to save the lives of the American people and work with communities that are in those disaster zones is something that is very intimate, very personal and I’m happy that I’m part of that mission and the success of that mission,” says Petty Officer 3rd Class Mario Suarez.

Since this is such a large response effort it requires a lot of people. Coast Guard members who just returned from a week long mission say they had to work with people and crews they’ve never met. They say the standardized training provided by the U.S. Coast Guard has been critical in making these rescue missions a success.

“The Coast Guard does a really good job of training for situations that are not planned. In this case there were multiple crews that were flying in at different times of the day. We have the standardization so that any pilot, any air crew member, any rescue swimmer can work together even if they’ve never flown together. They just get there. They find out who they’re flying with, what the tail number is of the aircraft and they go out and do the mission,” says Lt. Rebekah Seifer.