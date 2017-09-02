BREAKING: Fort Morgan Beached Whale Heads to Dauphin Island

By Published:
Image courtesy Fort Morgan VFD

Baldwin County, AL (WKRG)

A small whale is being transported to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab today after being discovered beached in the Fort Morgan area.

Beach goers surrounded a beached whale early Saturday morning near Bernard Court East on Ft Morgan.

The small whale was alive and several folks tried to get it back in the Gulf. Dauphin Island Sea Lab experts were called and loaded the whale onto a truck and it was taken to a nearby rescue facility.–E-mail from News 5’s Debbie Williams

 

A spokesman for the Dauphin Island Sea Lab said the whale was in transit right now but couldn’t provide more details.  We don’t know the health of the animal or what might be wrong with the whale.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s