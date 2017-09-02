BREAKING: Beached Whale Found at Fort Morgan

Baldwin County, AL (WKRG)

A small whale is being transported to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab today after being discovered beached in the Fort Morgan area.

Beach goers surrounded a beached whale early Saturday morning near Bernard Court East on Ft Morgan. The small whale was alive and several folks tried to get it back in the Gulf. Dauphin Island Sea Lab experts were called and loaded the whale onto a truck and it was taken to a nearby rescue facility.–E-mail from News 5’s Debbie Williams

A spokesman for the Dauphin Island Sea Lab said the whale was in transit right now but couldn’t provide more details. We don’t know the health of the animal or what might be wrong with the whale.