Auburn tailback Kerryon Johnson leaves with leg injury

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn tailback Kerryon Johnson left against Georgia Southern with an apparent hamstring injury.

Johnson pulled up 34 yards into what appeared a sure touchdown run in the second quarter Saturday night. He went down to the ground and then limped off the field, favoring his right leg.

Auburn’s radio announcers reported it was a hamstring injury and said he wouldn’t return in the game.

Johnson gained 136 yards on 16 carries for an already short-handed Auburn backfield.

He started with Kamryn Pettway held out for undisclosed reasons. Pettway rushed for 1,224 yards last season and Johnson gained 895 in one of the Southeastern Conference’s better tailback tandems.

Kam Martin came in after Johnson’s injury.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)