Alabama Heroes Bring Smiles to Those Devastated by Flooding

Alabama Army National Guard members are bringing joy to those in Lumberton, Texas. Earlier this week Governor Kay Ivey authorized the Alabama National Guard to send two CH-47 Chinook Helicopters and two UH-60M medical aircrafts with crews to assist in Harvey rescue and recovery efforts underway in Texas.

Joey Goodwin sent us these photos of his daughters Gracie and Lucy touring the CH-47 Chinook. The two girls celebrated their fifth birthday on August 29.

Goodwin says shelters in the area are packed with people whose homes were flooded.

Goodwin says, “Through it all this has only made us stronger. Our bond as Texans and Americans is stronger than ever. We are down but far from out. We all banded together and made sure our neighbors, friends, and family survived. And even though it was a terrible time we still found some moments to make sure we enjoyed life best we could.”

Goodwin says he and his neighbors appreciate the help from the Alabama National Guard.

“God Bless those guys risking it all to help us,” says Goodwin.