1 dead, 1 injured in Mississippi double shooting

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (AP) – The Kosciusko Police Department is investigating a double shooting that has left one person dead.

Officials tell news outlets the shooting happened Friday about 10:48 p.m. in Kosciusko.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 47-year-old black woman with a gunshot wound to her face and arm. A 61-year-old black man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm.

The man, identified as Billy Ray Johnson, was pronounced dead at Baptist Attala by Attala County Coroner Sam Bell.

The unnamed woman was later taken from that facility by helicopter to UMMC in Jackson. Her current condition was unknown.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Central Mississippi Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477.