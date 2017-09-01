Vietnam Vet’s War Experience Featured in New Book

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)-It’s been quite a year and a half for Marine Corps and Vietnam Veteran A.B. Grantham. In March 2016, Grantham met face to face with a fellow veteran from the Battle of Hue in 1968.

Grantham and Richard Hill shared a ride on a tank. Hill was wounded in the leg. Grantham had taken a round through the chest from an AK-47 and nearly died. That ride to a MASH unit in Vietnam was recorded in a now iconic photograph that was featured at the time in Life Magazine.

Since the reunion with HIll, Grantham met another veteran from that same time, the man who took that picture, John Olson.

And now, Grantham’s story of that time has been recorded another way, in a book by author Mark Bowden. Bowden, the author of ‘Black Hawk Down,’ among others, tells the story of the Battle of Hue in a ‘Hue 1968: A Turning Point of the American War in Vietnam.’ Grantham is featured in a chapter of the book.

Next month, Grantham has been invited to interview for a new documentary that will tell the story of combat through the eyes of veterans who have been there.

And just recently, the vet got an unexpected surprise; a phone call from the surgeon who saved his life in Vietnam. The surgeon had logged the names of all of the men he worked on during the war and it came to more than four hundred. Grantham was one of the ones he saved. The surgeon only lost eight patients.