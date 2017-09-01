Tornado Destroys Homes in Alabama as Harvey Moves North

(AP) A tornado damaged several homes in northwest Alabama as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey came through the state.

Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with The National Weather Service in Birmingham, said Thursday that a likely tornado caused damaged in the northwest corner of the state.

Local media reported that several homes were destroyed in the city of Reform and several people were treated for minor injuries.

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings on Thursday afternoon for the area. The Weather Service said there was an elevated risk of tornados through the evening as the remnants of former tropical storm moved northeast.