Pizza May Be Able to Deliver Itself

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (CNN) — Pizza could soon be able to deliver itself.

Ford and Domino’s Pizza are teaming up to test the concept of pizza delivered by “driveless” cars.

Here’s how it works: you order your pizza like you normally would now.

But instead of a person walking the pizza to your door, you’ll have to go outside and get it yourself using a special code.

The specially-designed vehicle comes with a build-in oven to keep your pizza warm.

The hi-tech delivery cars will be offered to random customers in Ann Arbor, Michigan over the next five weeks.