No criminal charges in fatal Ohio State Fair ride accident

Ohio (AP)- Authorities say there won’t be any criminal charges in the deadly thrill ride accident at this year’s Ohio State Fair.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said Thursday that there’s not enough evidence to move forward with a criminal case.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed in a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair.

 

An 18-year-old high school student was killed and seven other people were hurt on the fair’s opening day on July 26 when the Fire Ball ride broke apart as it was swinging with a full load of passengers.

The ride’s Dutch manufacturer, KMG, has said that excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a “catastrophic failure.” It shut down similar rides worldwide after the accident.

The State Highway Patrol in Ohio led the investigation and says it interviewed over 80 witnesses, including people on the ride when it broke apart.

