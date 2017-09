MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)– The City of Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Batiste has announced that officer Harold Hurst has resigned. Hurst was the officer who shot and killed Mike Moore in Toulminville in June of 2016. He remained on administrative leave until the announcement today.

Chief Batiste released the following statement:

Officer Harold Hurst has resigned. We must still await the findings from the U.S. Department of Justice and we will continue to fully cooperate in that investigation.