MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Crews at the Aviation Training Center in Mobile had a special guest visit Friday, September 1, 2017.

Commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, Vice Adm. Karl Schultz, visited crews at Aviation Training Center Mobile.

Vice Adm. Karl Schultz came to Mobile to praise them for their hard work during Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery efforts.

ATC Mobile serves as a staging area for crews from around the country transporting critical supplies to devastated areas.