Man Wears Beard of Live Bees for Over an Hour

ONTARIO, Canada (CNN) – A man’s brush with bees has the record books buzzing.

A new Guinness World Record has people buzzing after a man in Canada wore a beard of live bees for 61 minutes.

Juan Carlos Noguez Ortiz wore the buzzing beard, beating the previous record by more than seven minutes.

That’s more of a buzz cut than a close shave.

Ortiz is an employee at a bee farm in Ontario, Canada.

He says he practiced the stunt only twice before trying it for real and only got a few stings in the process.