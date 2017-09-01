Law Enforcement Challenges Addressed by U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama (WKRG) — A standing ovation for a man who began his career in Mobile and has risen to the top job in law enforcement.

“It’s good to be home,” began Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he began to speak about the challenges faced by law enforcement. “We’re facing an increase in violent crime, a rise in criminal gangs, the threat of terrorism, an unprecedented drug epidemic.”

Sessions referenced the recent convictions of pill mill doctors Xiulu Ruan and John Patrick Couch while talking about what he called the prescription medication addiction crisis across the country. “Drug addiction is filling up our emergency rooms, our foster homes and our cemeteries.”

“We’ve got far too many doctors who are prescribing opioids at amazingly alarming high rates,” said Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich after the speech, “and we’ve got to tackle that problem in the state of Alabama.”

It was a message of encouragement and support. “What you have seen in this administration is, they are setting the tone and the tone is we are not going to tolerate the violent crime, we are going to go after the violent crime, we are going to focus on drug related offenses, we’re going to get serious again on our sentencing,” said Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack.

A law enforcement pep rally from the top cop in America that ended with a promise from what he called the “law and order administration”. “We will always have your back and you will always have our thanks.”