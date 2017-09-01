Gulf Coast Exploreum Accepting Donations for Hurricane Harvey Victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Now through Labor Day, you can drop off donations for Harvey flood victims at the Gulf Coast Exploreum.

The Exploreum has opened a drop off point, but if you cannot make it there you can take your donations to other nonprofits, churches and businesses in the area.

Here is a list of items the Exploreum is accepting.

Clothing Clean or new socks: mens, womens, childrens Large size men and women’s clothing Diapers of all sizes

Food and beverages Water Gatorade Non-perishable food items (prefer boxed or canned foods) Peanut butter

Recovery and personal care items

Cleaning supplies and scrub brushes

Rubber totes with lids (REALLY NEED)

Paper towels

Rubber gloves

Shovels and rakes

Towels, wash cloths, paper towels

Five gallon buckets

Heavy duty trash bags

Shampoo and soap

Take any donations to the Exploreum, and the box office staff can help you from there.

Here are the hours of operation:

Friday- 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday- 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday- 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday- 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (hours may change due to holiday)