Gulf Coast Exploreum Accepting Donations for Hurricane Harvey Victims

By Published:
Gulf Coast Exploreum
Gulf Coast Exploreum

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Now through Labor Day, you can drop off donations for Harvey flood victims at the Gulf Coast Exploreum.

The Exploreum has opened a drop off point, but if you cannot make it there you can take your donations to other nonprofits, churches and businesses in the area.

Here is a list of items the Exploreum is accepting.

  • Clothing
    • Clean or new socks: mens, womens, childrens
    • Large size men and women’s clothing
    • Diapers of all sizes
  • Food and beverages
    • Water
    • Gatorade
    • Non-perishable food items (prefer boxed or canned foods)
    • Peanut butter
  • Recovery and personal care items
  • Cleaning supplies and scrub brushes
  • Rubber totes with lids (REALLY NEED)
  • Paper towels
  • Rubber gloves
  • Shovels and rakes
  • Towels, wash cloths, paper towels
  • Five gallon buckets
  • Heavy duty trash bags
  • Shampoo and soap

Take any donations to the Exploreum, and the box office staff can help you from there.

Here are the hours of operation:

Friday- 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday- 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday- 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday- 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (hours may change due to holiday)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s