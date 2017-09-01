Gulf Coast Exploreum Accepting Donations for Hurricane Harvey Victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Now through Labor Day, you can drop off donations for Harvey flood victims at the Gulf Coast Exploreum.
The Exploreum has opened a drop off point, but if you cannot make it there you can take your donations to other nonprofits, churches and businesses in the area.
Here is a list of items the Exploreum is accepting.
- Clothing
- Clean or new socks: mens, womens, childrens
- Large size men and women’s clothing
- Diapers of all sizes
- Food and beverages
- Water
- Gatorade
- Non-perishable food items (prefer boxed or canned foods)
- Peanut butter
- Recovery and personal care items
- Cleaning supplies and scrub brushes
- Rubber totes with lids (REALLY NEED)
- Paper towels
- Rubber gloves
- Shovels and rakes
- Towels, wash cloths, paper towels
- Five gallon buckets
- Heavy duty trash bags
- Shampoo and soap
Take any donations to the Exploreum, and the box office staff can help you from there.
Here are the hours of operation:
Friday- 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday- 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday- 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday- 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (hours may change due to holiday)