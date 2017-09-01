Construction Workers Unearth Rare Dinosaur Skull

THORNTON, Colorado (CNN) — A construction crew breaking ground on a new building got an old surprise, a very, very old surprise.

The crew unearthed an amazing find that’s remained hidden for 66 million years.

A rare triceratops skull and skeletal bones was discovered in Thornton, Colorado during groundbreaking at the site of a new public safety building.

Scientists confirmed the find. “As soon as I got on site…in the Denver area.”

Triceratops, like this one seen in the Smithsonian, were three horned, plant-eating dinosaurs.

Officials say once it’s out of the ground and cleaned up they hope to give it a new home at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

 

 

