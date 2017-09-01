Caught on Camera: Utah Nurse Arrested For Following Hospital Policy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CBS) — A nurse at a Utah hospital said this week she was assaulted by a police officer after declining to give him a sample of an unconscious patient’s blood because he had neither a warrant nor the patient’s consent, local media reported.

The arrest at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City was captured on the policeman’s body-worn camera.

The footage, filmed on July 26, shows Wubbels dressed in blue medical scrubs and consulting with colleagues for several minutes before presenting waiting police officers with a printout of the hospital’s policy on sharing blood samples to test for alcohol or drugs.

She tells the officers that under the policy, which she says was agreed to by the Salt Lake City police department, she would need a warrant, the patient’s consent, or the patient would need to be under arrest.

“I’m just trying to do what I’m supposed to do, that’s all,” she says, noting they met none of the criteria.

At a news conference on Friday, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said that the police department had initiated an internal investigation. Police Chief Mike Brown also apologized, saying “I was alarmed by what I saw between our officer and Miss Wubbels. I am sad at the rift this has caused between law enforcement and the nurses we work so closely with. I want to be very clear: we take this very seriously.”