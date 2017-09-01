BREAKING: Shooting on Griffin Street in Mobile

By Published: Updated:

UPDATE:

Police Officers on the scene tell us a bullet grazed a male victim’s leg, he has been transported to a local hospital.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Mobile, AL (WKRG)- Emergency crews are en route to the 1700 block of Griffin Street between Carter Avenue and First Avenue in connection to a reported shooting there.

The shooting occured just before 7 am Friday morning.

This is a developing story, News 5 has a crew headed to the scene and will update you on News 5 at 9am.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s