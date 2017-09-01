BREAKING: Shooting on Griffin Street in Mobile

UPDATE:

Police Officers on the scene tell us a bullet grazed a male victim’s leg, he has been transported to a local hospital.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Mobile, AL (WKRG)- Emergency crews are en route to the 1700 block of Griffin Street between Carter Avenue and First Avenue in connection to a reported shooting there.

The shooting occured just before 7 am Friday morning.

This is a developing story, News 5 has a crew headed to the scene and will update you on News 5 at 9am.