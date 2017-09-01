“Bama Boys with Boats” Head to Area Flooded by Harvey

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Over two dozen people who call themselves “Bama Boys with Boats” left from Hank Aaron Stadium around 10:30 Friday morning to help those devastated by flooding caused by Harvey.

The relief efforts was organized in just three days. It started with a Facebook post Tuesday evening. As of Friday morning, 25 people making the trip to the area near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

The group is made up of firefighters, police officers, EMTs, members of the Coast Guard, a rescue dog, and other people who just want to help.

“We’re a loaded team. I got some talented boaters, and outdoorsmen and just hope that we can go make a difference,” says organizer Greg Jones.

Once they arrive, they will assist with whatever is needed from rescues to helping out in area shelters.