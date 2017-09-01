Baldwin County business owner and first responders headed to Texas for Labor Day Weekend

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WKRG)- As the Hurricane Harvey cleanup efforts continues, local residents, businesses and agencies are continuing their campaigns to help the victims.

The Foley Police and Fire Departments, and Kutter’s Ground Maintenance in Gulf Shores are spending their Labor Day weekend collecting thousands of water bottle cases.

You can drop off the water and toiletries at the Foley Fire Department until 8PM Saturday.

Like the fire department, Ron Kutter, owner of Kutter’s Ground Maintenance, says he also plans to leave Sunday morning. In fact, he spent his labor day weekend twelve years ago doing the exact same thing for Hurricane Katrina victims in Mississippi.

“It’s like the blink of an eye, 12 years ago. I just can’t imagine these people going through what i saw in Waveland, Mississippi and they’re doing the same. It feels good to help and you cannot help but hurt for the people when you see what you see on tv,” said Kutter.

Kutter is also accepting toiletries along with bottled water. You can drop them off at his business on Northshore Place in Gulf Shores, starting Saturday morning.

All the supplies will be delivered to Orange or Jefferson County, Texas.